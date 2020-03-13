Daniel Stendel hoping for ‘fair’ solution if Scottish season cannot be finished

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel has urged league officials to find a “fair” solution if the season cannot be finished.

All Scottish football has been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak with Hearts four points adrift at the foot of the Ladbrokes Premiership with eight matches left.

In a statement, Stendel said: “It is a big blow for everyone to have no football but this is an extraordinary situation and people’s health must come first.

“You see in other countries that games are being postponed, then you have European games and English games called off so it makes sense that matches in Scotland are the same.

“We do not know what will happen next. I’m sure that the clubs will be speaking to the league and a sensible decision will be made. I have said before that I think the league should be played to a finish and I believe that is the fair thing to do.

“However, I do not know if this can happen so we need a solution that is fair to everyone and I am sure that this is what the league will do.

“For now we will plan the best way for the players to keep fit and be ready in case we can start playing games again.”

Hearts have games scheduled against Livingston, Ross County and Aberdeen before the split – when every team will have played each other three times.

Hearts – who also have an outstanding William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian – assured supporters they would remain in close contact with the Scottish Professional Football League.

A statement read: “The club fully supports the decision to postpone all domestic football.

“We understand this scenario may cause inconvenience and uncertainty amongst the fans, however the health and wellbeing of supporters, players, staff and the general public must take priority.

“This is an unprecedented situation and we will be working closely with the SPFL, clubs and the Scottish FA to agree the next steps.”