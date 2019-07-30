Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in talks with foreign club amid possible surprise move

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is in talks with Trabzonspor over a potential move to Turkey, report ESPN.

The ex-England international ended his six-year association with Liverpool when his contract expired at the end of June.

And Trabzonspor have emerged as leading candidates to secure the striker's signature ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The six-time Turkish champions have offered Sturridge a two-year deal with a generous signing on fee.

The club are still in discussions with the player's representatives but are hopeful of concluding a deal having made significant progress in recent days.

Trabzonspor finished fourth in the Super Lig last term and will take part in the Europa League in the upcoming campaign.

