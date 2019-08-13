Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge set to decide between 13 offers in search for new club

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is set to make a decision on his future this week, report the Telegraph.

The ex-England forward has been a free agent since his Anfield contract expired at the end of June.

Sturridge has received a total of 13 offers from clubs in Europe, the United States and Middle East.

Fenerbahce are willing to pay the 29-year-old a £9m salary, but they face competition from fellow Turkish side Besiktas.

Real Betis, Bologna and Marseille are also keen to sign the striker, but MLS outfit DC United could struggle to meet his wage demands.

Sturridge could also move to Qatar, with the former Chelsea man expected to make his choice in the coming days.

