These 8 players could leave Tottenham amid squad overhaul

Tottenham are prepared to let eight players leave the club this summer, report the Daily Mail.

Mauricio Pochettino is planning to freshen up his squad as Spurs prepare for their first full season in their new stadium.

The north Londoners, who completed the signing of Tanguy Ndombele for a club-record fee earlier this week, could wave goodbye to first-team regulars Danny Rose, Kieran Trippier and Victor Wanyama.

Serge Aurier, Vincent Janssen, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josh Onomah and Marcus Edwards will also be permitted to depart as Tottenham target a fifth consecutive top-four finish in the Premier League.

It is unlikely that all eight players will have moved on by the end of the transfer window, but Spurs are aware of the need to raise funds through sales.

Christian Eriksen has been widely linked with an exit this summer, but Real Madrid appear to have cooled their interest in a player who is out of contract in a year's time.

