Dante highlights Rooney threat to Bayern

Manchester United visit the Allianz Arena on Wednesday having drawn 1-1 with Bayern in the first leg of their quarter-final tie last week.

Bayern coach Pep Guardiola expects Rooney to feature in Munich, after the forward participated in training on Tuesday following a toe injury, and Dante feels United's main threat will come from the 28-year-old.

Dante missed the first leg against United due to suspension, but has played against Rooney while on international duty with Brazil.

"I watched the first game on TV (and) I am looking forward to the game. We have to be very concentrated to win the game," he said.

"Once I played against Rooney in the national team. He is a world-class striker; he has everything a striker needs. We have to try to control him as well as possible.

"My great goal is to qualify with Bayern for the semis (of the Champions League) and the final.

"After that I want to go to the World Cup and win it in Brazil."