Darmian does not fear competition for places at Man Utd

Matteo Darmian has insisted he does not fear the competition for places at Manchester United and is happy to play wherever Jose Mourinho needs him.

The Italy international defender joined United from Torino last year and made 39 appearances in all competitions in his first season at Old Trafford.

Darmian will now be looking to build on last term's performances under Mourinho and is ready to fight for his place.

"I think it's good to have such competition within the squad because there are a lot of good players for every position in a big team," the 26-year-old told the official United website.

"You just have to be ready for when the manager gives you a chance. I think he's a great manager, he's very hungry and his victories and successes speak volumes for him.

"I'm a right-back but I can also play left-back. If the manager needs me on the left, I'll play on the left but, otherwise, I play on the right."