Darmian: United didn't have to ask twice

Matteo Darmian claimed he did not need to be asked twice to sign for Manchester United after completing his move from Torino.

United announced the capture of Darmian on Saturday, with the 25-year-old full-back joining on a four-year contract.

The Italy international - one of manager Louis van Gaal's three signings this close-season - argued he did not need to think about the offer to move to Old Trafford.

"For me it's a great opportunity. I want to go there and I don't think," he told MUTV.

Darmian played 133 games in Serie A for Torino over the past four seasons, and although he described his time with the Turin-based club as "amazing", the former Milan youth player could not resist a move he dreamed about as a child.

"All young people dream to play [at Old Trafford] and it's my dream and it's come true," Darmian said.