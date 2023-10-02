Da'vian Kimbrough: 13-year-old becomes youngest professional footballer ever in USA

Sacramento Republic teenager Da'vian Kimbrough has made history by becoming the youngest person to play professional football in the United States.

The forward appeared as a late substitute for Sacramento in their 2-0 win against Las Vegas Lights on Sunday, coming off the bench in the 87th minute at the age of 13 years, seven months and 13 days.

Exactly two months earlier after becoming the youngest player to sign a professional contract, Kimbrough made it onto the pitch in a USL Championship game for the first time as he replaced 31-year-old former Depotivo La Coruna, Malaga and Atletico Madrid player Keko.

Kimbrough breaks a record held by Axel Kei, who first appeared for Real Monarchs in the competition at the age of 13 years, nine months and nine days.

Sacramento are three points clear of the Western Conference and are guaranteed a place in the play-offs with two games left to play. The USL is one tier below the MLS.

Born on February 18, 2010 with dual US and Mexican nationality, Kimbrough was called up to El Tri's Under-16 team last month and had a spell on loan as a guest player with the New York Red Bulls Academy earlier in 2023.

The teenager netted 27 goals in 31 appearances for Sacramento's Under-13 side in 2021, when he just was 11 years old.

"His story begins today. Congratulations @daviank14 on making history," Sacramento wrote on their official Instagram account following his debut on Sunday.

