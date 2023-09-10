Inter Miami find clever way to shift more Lionel Messi shirts after pink jersey sells out

Inter Miami have found a clever way to keep shifting Lionel Messi jerseys after selling out of their iconic pink shirts.

Since Messi's arrival in July, interest in Miami matches has been huge, with a host of celebrities present at every home match and ticket prices soaring.

Shirt sales have also been massively on the rise and with stock of the team's trademark pink jersey temporarily depleted, the club's marketing department have had to come up with an alternative.

And with previous season's shirts not nearly so in demand, Inter Miami have starting selling their inaugural white home kit from 2020 in their official shop with ‘Messi 10’ on the back.

Messi, of course, never wore that shirt and only joined the Florida outfit three years later, but the fans are unlikely to care.

On the pitch, the former Barcelona forward has been a huge hit, with 11 goals in as many appearances for the MLS outfit so far.

The World Cup winner has led Inter Miami to the Leagues Cup trophy, while they could yet seal a play-off place in the MLS Eastern Conference.

