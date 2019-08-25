Manchester United earmark potential David de Gea replacement - and it's a surprising choice

Manchester United have earmarked Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic as a potential replacement for David de Gea, according to The Sun.

De Gea agreed a new contract with United earlier this summer but has yet to sign the deal on the table.

And with his current contract set to expire next June, United are on the lookout for possible successors to the Spaniard.

A club scout watched Livakovic keep a clean sheet as Dinamo Zagreb beat Rosenborg 2-0 in a Champions League qualifier on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Croatian is highly rated in his homeland and would cost around £20m.

United suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace.

READ MORE

Ranked! The 15 best underrated goals from unfashionable Premier League players

Why Arsenal fans are already in love with Dani Ceballos

What Frank Lampard must learn to make his tactics a success at Chelsea – and it's not about being free