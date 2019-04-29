Two major clubs in fight for David de Gea this summer

Juventus could rival PSG for the signature of David de Gea this summer, according to Le10 Sport.

The Manchester United goalkeeper only has a little over a year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford, and his failure to sign fresh terms mean he has been linked with a move away at the end of the season.

PSG looked to be favourites to land the Spaniard as a long-term successor to Gianluigi Buffon, but Juventus have now entered the race to sign him.

Wojciech Szczesny could leave the Serie A side before the start of the 2019/20 campaign, and Juve are eyeing De Gea as a potential replacement.

The 28-year-old has not been in the best form in recent weeks, with errors against Barcelona, Everton, Manchester City and Chelsea contributing to three consecutive defeats and a draw for United.

De Gea remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world, though, and competition for his signature will be fierce this summer.

United have not yet given up hope of extending the former Atletico Madrid man’s contract, but De Gea may decide to wait and see whether they will be playing in the Champions League next season.

