David Martindale: Livi draw feels like two points dropped

Livingston manager David Martindale insists a point was the least his team deserved after Ayo Obileye headed in a late equaliser against Ross County.

David Cancola put the visitors ahead in first-half stoppage time with a stunning curling effort that found the top corner.

Following a dire opening 45 minutes, the Lions took the game to the visitors after the break and created a handful of chances.

But they had to wait until the 89th minute for Obileye to draw them level.

Martindale, whose team remain five points clear of the Staggies in the cinch Scottish Premiership relegation play-off spot, said: “We should have done so much better in the lead up to the goal.

“In general we were too lethargic, slow in possession, the intensity wasn’t there.

“But the second half we looked more like ourselves.

“Over the piece we deserved a point, but it feels like two dropped on reflection.”

Martindale paid credit to Cancola for his strike and revealed he had the chance to sign the Austrian last January.

“It’s a fantastic strike on the stroke of half-time,” Martindale said. “I actually had David in last January with a view to signing him, I know his agent well.

“I couldn’t offer him anything at that time and he went up to Ross County.

“He did OK but I felt we were well versed in midfield areas.

“His CV was strong enough to have a look at him but it was difficult to jump into our midfield.

“He’s a really good kid and a good footballer. You’re always looking for better than you’ve got but he probably wasn’t better than what we had at the time.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was happy to take a point back to the Highlands, despite conceding a late equaliser.

He said: “I’m disappointed to lose the last-minute goal. On the bigger reflection, a point away from home is a good point.

“I believe we’ve not won here in eight or nine years so it was never going to be an easy place to come.

“Off the back of Wednesday night (against Celtic) when so much energy was put into that, if you’re a half-yard short here you are going to get beat because Davie’s teams run hard.

“They have also won their last couple of games.

“If I look at all that in perspective I’m delighted with the team. We had two great chances in the second half; Obileye’s block and Ross Callachan’s effort could have made a difference.”