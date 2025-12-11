This is how you can apply for 2026 World Cup tickets today

The draw has been made, the fixtures are out - the countdown to the 2026 World Cup is well and truly on.

With the group stage of the tournament now mapped out following last Friday's draw in Washington D.C., fans across the globe can start to plan their route across the USA, Mexico and Canada next summer.

In total, 42 countries have booked their place at the 48-team World Cup, including England and Scotland, while Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are all in contention to take one of the remaining six qualification spots in the play-offs next March.

This is how fans can apply for World Cup tickets

Get England tickets at Seat Unique England games are a rite of passage for any match-going fan – and unsurprisingly, hospitality tickets for the national side are amongst the very best in the country with pre-match lounge access, premium padded seats, quality dining and complimentary drinks. Matchday programmes and souvenirs are included, while the views are outstanding. You won't want to miss this.

Nearly two million tickets were sold across the first two phases of sales, but this is the first chance for supporters to book their place at the tournament since the full match schedule was announced last week.

The group stage starts on Thursday, June 11 when co-hosts Mexico face South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, and runs until Sunday, June 28.

Thomas Tuchel's England start the World Cup against Croatia on June 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The knockout rounds begin on the same day, and while the teams involved are obviously still to be decided, the dates, times and venues of each game right up to the final in New Jersey on Sunday, July 19 have been confirmed.

It means that England fans, for example, can apply specifically for tickets to Three Lions matches for the first time, as well as their potential knockout round games.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Their Group L fixtures will be against Croatia at Dallas Stadium on Wednesday, June 17 (Kick off 9pm UK time), Ghana at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, June 23 (9pm) and Panama in New Jersey on Saturday, June 27 (10pm).

Supporters can apply for tickets to those games - and the other 101 taking place during the tournament - from 4pm UK time on Thursday, December 11, when the third phase of sales opens.

Named the 'Random Selection Draw', fans have until January 13 to enter and FIFA say that everyone will have the same chance of success, no matter when they register during that period.

Scotland fans can look forward to their first World Cup since 1998 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Supporters must have a FIFA ID to register and then use FIFA's ticketing platform to apply, with each household limited to four tickets per match and 40 across the tournament.

Fans will find out if they have been successful in February, and those who have secured tickets will be charged automatically.

Prices are set to be confirmed when the Random Selection Draw opens, but tickets during the earlier phases ranged from £45 to an eye-watering £5,915, depending on the category of game (rated between one and four) and the round.

If fans are unsuccessful they can also apply through their respective FAs, with each country given eight per cent of the tickets for its games.

However, supporters with the most loyalty points - accrued from attending past matches - get priority here.

Any unsold tickets will also be made available closer to the tournament on a first-come, first-served basis, which is another opportunity for those who have not managed to secure seats by that point.