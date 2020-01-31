David Templeton in Hamilton squad for Sunday’s clash with Celtic

David Templeton will go straight into the Hamilton squad for Sunday’s meeting with Celtic after clinching his Accies return from Burton.

Boss Brian Rice also hopes to see his injury troubles ease slightly.

George Oakley (hamstring), Brian Easton (foot), David Moyo (hand), Aaron McGowan (hamstring), Jamie Hamilton (groin), Ciaran McKenna and Ryan Fulton (both knee) all missed last week’s defeat by Livingston but the Accies boss is keeping his fingers crossed that at least a couple are available.

Winger Mikey Johnston drops out for Celtic after suffering a knee injury against St Johnstone while defender Jozo Simunovic is likely to be rested after playing through his knee problem for four matches in a row.

New signing Ismaila Soro is unlikely to feature while Mohamed Elyounoussi is back in training but not ready for a comeback.

Jeremie Frimpong (knock), Hatem Abd Elhamed (groin) and Nir Bitton (knock) remain out.

Hamilton provisional squad: Southwood, Fjortoft, Woods, Hunt, McMann, Want, Gogic, Alston, Martin, Ogkmpoe, Miller, Dales, Davies, Templeton, Collar, Smith, Winter, Cunnningham.

Celtic provisional squad: Forster, Bauer, Hayes, Ajer, Bolingoli, Taylor, Jullien, Brown, McGregor, Rogic, Ntcham, Christie, Forrest, Edouard, Klimala, Griffiths, Welsh, Gordon.