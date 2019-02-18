David Wotherspoon hails strength of St Johnstone squad after signing new deal

Midfielder David Wotherspoon is excited to extend his time with the strongest St Johnstone squad he has been part of after signing a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old has tied himself to the club until May 2021, which will mark eight years since he moved to McDiarmid Park from Hibernian.

The Perthshire native won the Scottish Cup in his first season and has made more than 200 appearances for Saints.

“I think this Saints squad now is the strongest we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Wotherspoon told his club’s official website.

“It’s great being a part of it and hopefully we can kick on now and finish off the season strongly.

“The possibility of staying here longer and maybe getting to 10 years is in the back of my mind but first and foremost I am focusing on right now and helping the club to progress.

“Our aim is to get back in that top six because we didn’t achieve that last year and I think overall we’re doing really well this season so far.

Manager Tommy Wright was delighted to tie down another important member of his squad.

“He was one of my first signings at the club and has been an integral part of our success over the past few seasons,” Wright said.

“From a manager’s point of view, he’s a real asset as he can fulfil two or three different positions.”