Davinson Sanchez cleared for Tottenham debut
Tottenham's club-record signing Davinson Sanchez has been cleared to make his Premier League debut against Burnley on Sunday.
The 21-year-old defender, who has joined for a reported £42million from Ajax, received his work permit and international clearance just 24 hours out from the Wembley Stadium clash.
Sanchez has represented Colombia on two occasions and was a key figure in Ajax's run to last season's Europa League final.
Work permitInternational clearance is available for tomorrow's game v Burnley. August 26, 2017
