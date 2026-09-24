Morgan Gibbs-White transfer plan back on the cards after England call-up: report

Nottingham Forest captain Morgan Gibbs-White is reportedly open to leaving the club next summer.

Gibbs-White secured a belated call-up to the current England squad after a number of players withdrew through injury. The 26-year-old was widely considered the most unjustified omission from the original 27-player selection.

He's been in impressive and productive form for Forest both in the calendar year overall and in the early part of the new season. As a player in demand, it was by no means certain he'd still be playing for Forest in 2026/27.

'Several leading clubs' are interested in Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White (Image credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Interest in the former Wolverhampton Wanderers youngster is plentiful, and Football Insider has claimed anew to have been told that Gibbs-White could push to leave Forest at the end of the season.

"The attacking midfielder is understood to be happy to stay at the City Ground if they can secure European football again, but is likely to look elsewhere if not," reports Pete O'Rourke.

"Sources say that several leading Premier League clubs are keen to offer him a move within the next 12 months, and an opportunity to play at the elite European level would be "hard to ignore" for the player.

"Gibbs-White is currently the highest-paid player in Forest's squad, but there is an element of uncertainty surrounding his contract situation.

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"His current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2028, after Forest were only able to get him to commit to a three-year deal last summer."

Gibbs-White's 2025/26 performances were produced in the wake of a dramatic summer at the City Ground, where Forest were bumped up to the Europa League after Crystal Palace were demoted, but had to dig in to keep their captain.

Tottenham Hotspur triggered a £60 million release clause in his previous contract, sparking an angry reaction from Forest and owner Evangelos Marinakis, a threat of legal action and, ultimately, a shocking non-departure.

Morgan Gibbs-White (Image credit: Alamy)

Gibbs-White helped Forest to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League despite working their way through four managers last season, and has hit the ground running this time around.

He started all five Premier League matches before the international break, scoring once and assisting two of Forest's four league goals.

After making his first two senior international appearances under interim boss Lee Carsley, Gibbs-White collected his next four caps on Tuchel's watch but hasn't played for the Three Lions since last October.