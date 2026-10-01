Who Are Ya? Who Are Ya? The Football League teams your club has NEVER played against
Every English league fixture that has never happened
- ⭐️ PREMIER LEAGUE
- Arsenal
- Aston Villa
- Bournemouth
- Brentford
- Brighton & Hove Albion
- Chelsea
- Coventry City
- Crystal Palace
- Everton
- Fulham
- Hull City
- Ipswich Town
- Leeds United
- Liverpool
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Newcastle United
- Nottingham Forest
- Sunderland
- Tottenham Hotspur
- 🏆 CHAMPIONSHIP
- Birmingham City
- Blackburn Rovers
- Bolton Wanderers
- Bristol City
- Burnley
- Cardiff City
- Charlton Athletic
- Derby County
- Lincoln City
- Middlesbrough
- Millwall
- Norwich City
- Portsmouth
- Preston North End
- Queens Park Rangers
- Sheffield United
- Southampton
- Stoke City
- Swansea City
- Watford
- West Bromwich Albion
- West Ham United
- Wolverhampton Wanderers
- Wrexham
- 1️⃣ LEAGUE ONE
- AFC Wimbledon
- Barnsley
- Blackpool
- Bradford City
- Bromley
- Burton Albion
- Cambridge United
- Doncaster Rovers
- Huddersfield Town
- Leicester City
- Leyton Orient
- Luton Town
- Mansfield Town
- Milton Keynes Dons
- Notts County
- Oxford United
- Peterborough United
- Plymouth Argyle
- Reading
- Sheffield Wednesday
- Stevenage
- Stockport County
- Wigan Athletic
- Wycombe Wanderers
- 2️⃣ LEAGUE TWO
- Accrington Stanley
- Barnet
- Bristol Rovers
- Cheltenham Town
- Chesterfield
- Colchester United
- Crawley Town
- Crewe Alexandra
- Exeter City
- Fleetwood Town
- Gillingham
- Grimsby Town
- Newport County
- Northampton Town
- Oldham Athletic
- Port Vale
- Rochdale
- Rotherham United
- Salford City
- Shrewsbury Town
- Swindon Town
- Tranmere Rovers
- Walsall
- York City
At FourFourTwo, we know a lot of people who like to spend time in the depths of English league history, but beneath the centuries of shared rivalries lies a surprising statistical reality: even among the 92 clubs that make up the top four tiers, there are hundreds of competitive league fixtures that have simply never happened.
Whether separated by the rigid boundaries of divisional tiers, distinct geographic spheres, or short-lived stints in the Football League, numerous established clubs have spent over a century side-stepping one another in the league.
The gap has widened further in recent years as rapid rises from non-league football (hello Bromley, Salford, Fleetwood!) have disrupted the traditional makeup of the top four divisions. Fresh names are added to the 92-club matrix nearly every season, and we love it.
Ephemeral football
Dozens of brand-new head-to-heads emerge thanks to the ephemeral nature of the English Football League pyramid. Newcomers represent vast, uncharted territory.
Weird U21 cup competitions and pre-season friendlies often give the illusion of familiarity—such as Chelsea or Everton taking on lower-tier opposition in the EFL Trophy—but first-team competitive clashes tell a completely different story. Unearthing these missing league fixtures reveals remarkable anomalies, where global giants have managed to avoid modest clubs for over a hundred years.
Historic battle-hardened clubs like Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale, Notts County, Rotherham United and a dozen other Football League clubs boast fully completed bingo cards, having locked horns with every single one of the other 91 clubs at least once in their competitive histories. Conversely, elite mainstays find their lists populated with lower-league clubs they have consistently dodged in domestic cup draws.
We love this sort of stuff, so we have carefully mapped a complete database of unseen fixtures across the 92 professional clubs in the Premier League and English Football League as of the 2026/27 season. Scroll down to find your club and discover every opponent they have never faced in senior league competition.
Spotted an error? Let us know in the comments, but be kind – we spent ages on this!
⭐️ PREMIER LEAGUE
Arsenal
Never played: Fleetwood Town, Bromley, Salford City, Barnet, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage, Burton Albion, MK Dons, Wycombe Wanderers, Barnet, Crawley Town, Cheltenham Town.
Aston Villa
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Barnet, Accrington Stanley, Crawley Town, Newport County, Cheltenham Town.
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Bournemouth
Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Fleetwood Town, AFC Wimbledon
Brentford
Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Fleetwood Town
Brighton & Hove Albion
Never played: AFC, Wimbledon, Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage
Chelsea
Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Fleetwood Town, Accrington Stanley, Crawley Town, Burton Albion, Cheltenham Town
Coventry City
Never played: Bromley, Salford City
Crystal Palace
Never played: AFC, Wimbledon, Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage, Burton Albion
Everton
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Barnet, Accrington Stanley, Crawley Town, Burton Albion, Milton Keynes Dons
Fulham
Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Stevenage
Hull City
Never played: Bromley, Salford City
Ipswich Town
Never played: Salford City, York City
Leeds United
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Stevenage, Wrexham
Liverpool
Never played: Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Stevenage, Barnet, Colchester United, Newport County, Cheltenham Town
Manchester City
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage, Crawley Town , MK Dons
Manchester United
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage, Wycombe Wanderers, Mansfield Town
Newcastle United
Never played: Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Barnet, Crawley Town, Wycombe Wanderers
Nottingham Forest
Never played: Bromley, AFC Wimbledon, Salford City, Stevenage, Crawley Town
Sunderland
Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Stevenage, Crawley Town
Tottenham Hotspur
Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Accrington Stanley, Crawley Town, Burton Albion, Barnet
🏆 CHAMPIONSHIP
Birmingham City
Never played: Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Accrington Stanley
Blackburn Rovers
Never played: Bromley, Crawley Town, Salford City, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage
Bolton Wanderers
Never played: Bromley, Barnet
Bristol City
Never played: Bromley, Accrington Stanley Salford City
Burnley
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Stevenage
Cardiff City
Never played: Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Crawley Town
Charlton Athletic
Never played: Salford City
Derby County
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley
Lincoln City
Played everyone in the 92 as of 2025/26
Middlesbrough
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Crawley Town, Salford City, Stevenage, Fleetwood Town
Millwall
Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Accrington Stanley
Norwich City
Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Accrington Stanley
Portsmouth
Never played: Bromley
Preston North End
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley
Queens Park Rangers
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Crawley Town, Salford City, Stevenage
Sheffield United
Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Accrington Stanley
Southampton
Never played: Salford City, Bromley, AFC Wimbledon, Accrington Stanley, Crawley Town, Burton Albion
Stoke City
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Salford City, Accrington Stanley, Burton Albion, Newport County
Swansea City
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Burton Albion, Accrington Stanley
Watford
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood Town, Salford City
West Bromwich Albion
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Crawley Town, Salford City, Stevenage, Burton Albion, Milton Keynes Dons, Barnet
West Ham United
Never played: Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Bromley, Stevenage, Crawley Town, Milton Keynes Dons, Rochdale, York City
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Salford City, Fleetwood Town, Rochdale
Wrexham
Never played: Fleetwood Town, Bromley, Leeds United
1️⃣ LEAGUE ONE
AFC Wimbledon
Never played: Aston Villa (only played Aston Villa Academy), AFC Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion (only played Brighton Academy), Burnley, Crystal Palace (only played Crystal Palace Academy), Derby, Everton, Leeds, Leicester City (scheduled to play on 26th December 2026), Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Southampton, Preston North End, Swansea City (only played Swansea City Academy), Queens Park Rangers, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford, Stoke City
Barnsley
Never played: Salford City
Blackpool
Never played: Salford City
Bradford City
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Bromley
Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bristol City, Burnley, Cardiff City, Chelsea (Note: Bromley has played Chelsea Academy, but not the senior team), Coventry City, Crystal Palace (Note: Bromley has played Crystal Palace Academy, but not the senior team), Derby County, Everton, Fulham, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle , Portsmouth, Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Southampton, Stoke City, Sunderland, Swansea City, Stockport County, Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United, Wigan Athletic Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wrexham, Exeter City, Northampton Town, York City
Burton Albion
Never played: Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton (played Everton Academy only), Southampton, Stoke City, Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion
Cambridge United
Never played: Liverpool
Doncaster Rovers
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Huddersfield Town
Never played: Fleetwood Town, Salford City
Leicester City
Never played: Bromley (scheduled to play on 20th October 2026), Salford City, Crawley Town
Leyton Orient
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Luton Town
Never played: Bromley, Salford City
Mansfield Town
Never played: Bromley (scheduled to play on 10th October 2026), Manchester United
Milton Keynes Dons
Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, York City, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, Manchester City, Everton
Notts County
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Oxford United
Never played: Bromley, Salford City
Peterborough United
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Plymouth Argyle
Never played: Bromley
Reading
Never played: Accrington Stanley, Salford City
Sheffield Wednesday
Never played: Barnet, Crawley Town
Stevenage
Never played: Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Queens Park Rangers, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United
Stockport County
Never played: Bromley (scheduled to play on 17th October 2026)
Wigan Athletic
Never played: Bromley (scheduled to play 31st October 2026)
Wycombe Wanderers
Never played: Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United, Salford City, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United
2️⃣ LEAGUE TWO
Accrington Stanley
Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bristol City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton (Note: Accrington Stanley played Everton Academy, but not the senior team), Manchester City, Manchester United (Note: Accrington Stanley played Manchester United Academy, but not the senior team), Millwall, Norwich City, Reading, Sheffield United, Southampton, Stoke City, Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur
Barnet
Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Everton, Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield Wednesday
Bristol Rovers
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Cheltenham Town
Never played: Arsenal (played Arsenal Academy only), Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers Chelsea (played Chelsea Academy only), Liverpool, Manchester United
Chesterfield
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Colchester United
Never played: Liverpool
Crawley Town
Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United, Southampton
Crewe Alexandra
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Exeter City
Never played: Bromley
Fleetwood Town
Never played: Arsenal, AFC Bournemouth, Cardiff City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Swansea City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Huddersfield, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Birmingham, Watford, Wrexham, West Ham, Wolves, Southampton
Gillingham
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Grimsby Town
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Newport County
Never played: Stoke City, Aston Villa, Liverpool
Northampton Town
Never played: Bromley
Oldham Athletic
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Port Vale
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Rochdale
Never played: Everton, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion
Rotherham United
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Salford City
Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, AFC Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic, Chelsea, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Newcastle United, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oxford United, Queens Park Rangers, Reading, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Stoke City, Sunderland, Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United, Wycombe Wanderers, Blackpool, Blackburn, Wolves, Barnsley Bristol City, York City, Huddersfield Town
Shrewsbury Town
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Swindon Town
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Tranmere Rovers
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
Walsall
Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27
York City
Never played: Ipswich Town, Milton Keynes Dons, West Ham United, Salford City
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