Who Are Ya? Who Are Ya? The Football League teams your club has NEVER played against

At FourFourTwo, we know a lot of people who like to spend time in the depths of English league history, but beneath the centuries of shared rivalries lies a surprising statistical reality: even among the 92 clubs that make up the top four tiers, there are hundreds of competitive league fixtures that have simply never happened.



Whether separated by the rigid boundaries of divisional tiers, distinct geographic spheres, or short-lived stints in the Football League, numerous established clubs have spent over a century side-stepping one another in the league.



The gap has widened further in recent years as rapid rises from non-league football (hello Bromley, Salford, Fleetwood!) have disrupted the traditional makeup of the top four divisions. Fresh names are added to the 92-club matrix nearly every season, and we love it.

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Dozens of brand-new head-to-heads emerge thanks to the ephemeral nature of the English Football League pyramid. Newcomers represent vast, uncharted territory.

Weird U21 cup competitions and pre-season friendlies often give the illusion of familiarity—such as Chelsea or Everton taking on lower-tier opposition in the EFL Trophy—but first-team competitive clashes tell a completely different story. Unearthing these missing league fixtures reveals remarkable anomalies, where global giants have managed to avoid modest clubs for over a hundred years.

Historic battle-hardened clubs like Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale, Notts County, Rotherham United and a dozen other Football League clubs boast fully completed bingo cards, having locked horns with every single one of the other 91 clubs at least once in their competitive histories. Conversely, elite mainstays find their lists populated with lower-league clubs they have consistently dodged in domestic cup draws.

We love this sort of stuff, so we have carefully mapped a complete database of unseen fixtures across the 92 professional clubs in the Premier League and English Football League as of the 2026/27 season. Scroll down to find your club and discover every opponent they have never faced in senior league competition.



Spotted an error? Let us know in the comments, but be kind – we spent ages on this!

⭐️ PREMIER LEAGUE

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Arsenal

Never played: Fleetwood Town, Bromley, Salford City, Barnet, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage, Burton Albion, MK Dons, Wycombe Wanderers, Barnet, Crawley Town, Cheltenham Town.

Aston Villa

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Barnet, Accrington Stanley, Crawley Town, Newport County, Cheltenham Town.

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Bournemouth

Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Fleetwood Town, AFC Wimbledon

Brentford

Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Fleetwood Town

Brighton & Hove Albion

Never played: AFC, Wimbledon, Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage

Chelsea

Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Fleetwood Town, Accrington Stanley, Crawley Town, Burton Albion, Cheltenham Town

Coventry City

Never played: Bromley, Salford City

Crystal Palace

Never played: AFC, Wimbledon, Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage, Burton Albion

Everton

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Barnet, Accrington Stanley, Crawley Town, Burton Albion, Milton Keynes Dons

Fulham

Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Stevenage

Hull City

Never played: Bromley, Salford City

Ipswich Town

Never played: Salford City, York City

Leeds United

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Stevenage, Wrexham

Liverpool

Never played: Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Stevenage, Barnet, Colchester United, Newport County, Cheltenham Town

Manchester City

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage, Crawley Town , MK Dons

Manchester United

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Cheltenham Town, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage, Wycombe Wanderers, Mansfield Town

Newcastle United

Never played: Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Barnet, Crawley Town, Wycombe Wanderers

Nottingham Forest

Never played: Bromley, AFC Wimbledon, Salford City, Stevenage, Crawley Town

Sunderland

Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Stevenage, Crawley Town

Tottenham Hotspur

Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Accrington Stanley, Crawley Town, Burton Albion, Barnet

🏆 CHAMPIONSHIP

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Birmingham City

Never played: Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Accrington Stanley

Blackburn Rovers

Never played: Bromley, Crawley Town, Salford City, Accrington Stanley, Stevenage

Bolton Wanderers

Never played: Bromley, Barnet

Bristol City

Never played: Bromley, Accrington Stanley Salford City

Burnley

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Stevenage

Cardiff City

Never played: Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Crawley Town

Charlton Athletic

Never played: Salford City

Derby County

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley

Lincoln City

Played everyone in the 92 as of 2025/26

Middlesbrough

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Crawley Town, Salford City, Stevenage, Fleetwood Town

Millwall

Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Accrington Stanley

Norwich City

Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Accrington Stanley

Portsmouth

Never played: Bromley

Preston North End

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley

Queens Park Rangers

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Crawley Town, Salford City, Stevenage

Sheffield United

Never played: Bromley, Salford City, Accrington Stanley

Southampton

Never played: Salford City, Bromley, AFC Wimbledon, Accrington Stanley, Crawley Town, Burton Albion

Stoke City

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Salford City, Accrington Stanley, Burton Albion, Newport County

Swansea City

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Burton Albion, Accrington Stanley

Watford

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Fleetwood Town, Salford City

West Bromwich Albion

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Crawley Town, Salford City, Stevenage, Burton Albion, Milton Keynes Dons, Barnet

West Ham United

Never played: Fleetwood Town, Salford City, Bromley, Stevenage, Crawley Town, Milton Keynes Dons, Rochdale, York City

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Never played: AFC Wimbledon, Bromley, Salford City, Fleetwood Town, Rochdale

Wrexham

Never played: Fleetwood Town, Bromley, Leeds United

1️⃣ LEAGUE ONE

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AFC Wimbledon

Never played: Aston Villa (only played Aston Villa Academy), AFC Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion (only played Brighton Academy), Burnley, Crystal Palace (only played Crystal Palace Academy), Derby, Everton, Leeds, Leicester City (scheduled to play on 26th December 2026), Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Southampton, Preston North End, Swansea City (only played Swansea City Academy), Queens Park Rangers, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford, Stoke City

Barnsley

Never played: Salford City

Blackpool

Never played: Salford City

Bradford City

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Bromley

Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bristol City, Burnley, Cardiff City, Chelsea (Note: Bromley has played Chelsea Academy, but not the senior team), Coventry City, Crystal Palace (Note: Bromley has played Crystal Palace Academy, but not the senior team), Derby County, Everton, Fulham, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oxford United, Plymouth Argyle , Portsmouth, Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Southampton, Stoke City, Sunderland, Swansea City, Stockport County, Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United, Wigan Athletic Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wrexham, Exeter City, Northampton Town, York City

Burton Albion

Never played: Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton (played Everton Academy only), Southampton, Stoke City, Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion

Cambridge United

Never played: Liverpool

Doncaster Rovers

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Huddersfield Town

Never played: Fleetwood Town, Salford City

Leicester City

Never played: Bromley (scheduled to play on 20th October 2026), Salford City, Crawley Town

Leyton Orient

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Luton Town

Never played: Bromley, Salford City

Mansfield Town

Never played: Bromley (scheduled to play on 10th October 2026), Manchester United

Milton Keynes Dons

Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, York City, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, Manchester City, Everton

Notts County

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Oxford United

Never played: Bromley, Salford City

Peterborough United

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Plymouth Argyle

Never played: Bromley

Reading

Never played: Accrington Stanley, Salford City

Sheffield Wednesday

Never played: Barnet, Crawley Town

Stevenage

Never played: Arsenal, Blackburn Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion, Burnley, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Queens Park Rangers, Sunderland, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United

Stockport County

Never played: Bromley (scheduled to play on 17th October 2026)

Wigan Athletic

Never played: Bromley (scheduled to play 31st October 2026)

Wycombe Wanderers

Never played: Arsenal, Everton, Manchester United, Salford City, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United

2️⃣ LEAGUE TWO

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Accrington Stanley

Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion, Bristol City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton (Note: Accrington Stanley played Everton Academy, but not the senior team), Manchester City, Manchester United (Note: Accrington Stanley played Manchester United Academy, but not the senior team), Millwall, Norwich City, Reading, Sheffield United, Southampton, Stoke City, Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur

Barnet

Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Everton, Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion, Tottenham Hotspur, Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol Rovers

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Cheltenham Town

Never played: Arsenal (played Arsenal Academy only), Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers Chelsea (played Chelsea Academy only), Liverpool, Manchester United

Chesterfield

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Colchester United

Never played: Liverpool

Crawley Town

Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United, Southampton

Crewe Alexandra

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Exeter City

Never played: Bromley

Fleetwood Town

Never played: Arsenal, AFC Bournemouth, Cardiff City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Middlesbrough, Swansea City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, West Ham United, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Huddersfield, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle, Birmingham, Watford, Wrexham, West Ham, Wolves, Southampton

Gillingham

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Grimsby Town

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Newport County

Never played: Stoke City, Aston Villa, Liverpool

Northampton Town

Never played: Bromley

Oldham Athletic

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Port Vale

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Rochdale

Never played: Everton, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion

Rotherham United

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Salford City

Never played: Arsenal, Aston Villa, AFC Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Cardiff City, Charlton Athletic, Chelsea, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Ipswich Town, Leicester City, Liverpool, Luton Town, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Newcastle United, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oxford United, Queens Park Rangers, Reading, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Stoke City, Sunderland, Swansea City, Tottenham Hotspur, Watford, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United, Wycombe Wanderers, Blackpool, Blackburn, Wolves, Barnsley Bristol City, York City, Huddersfield Town

Shrewsbury Town

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Swindon Town

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Tranmere Rovers

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

Walsall

Played every team in the 92 as of 2026/27

York City

Never played: Ipswich Town, Milton Keynes Dons, West Ham United, Salford City