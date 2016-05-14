DC United 2 New York Red Bulls 0: First-half blitz seals points

DC United took an important 2-0 win from Friday's MLS encounter against the New York Red Bulls, courtesy of goals from Alberto Saborio and Patrick Nyarko.

United had all the goals they needed by half-time as they punished an off-colour New York that failed to show up in the first half.

The Red Bulls were second to every ball as DC United dictated the terms of play at home and they only had to wait 20 minutes to open the scoring.

Nyarko split the New York defence with a delightful ball from deep in midfield to release Marcelo behind the Red Bulls defence and he managed a delightful cut back to the waiting Saborio who could not miss from inside the six-yard box.

Nyarko Marcelo Sabo1-0 May 13, 2016

Nyarko turned provider to goalscorer when he ghosted in at the far post just minutes away from half-time to poke home a delightful cross from Lamar Neagle.

. all over the field tonight makin' plays.May 14, 2016

Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch made instant changes as he hauled defender Kemar Lawrence off and replaced him with Connor Lade in defence.

The American stabilised Red Bulls' defence after half-time, but at the other end of the park DC were comfortable in nullifying the visitors' attack to see out the win.

The victory saw DC leapfrog Red Bulls and Orlando City into fifth place in the Eastern Conference after 11 games, though they have played two more matches than the latter.