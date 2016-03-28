DC United sign Roberto Mancini's son, Andrea

DC United have announced the signing of Andrea Mancini, son of Inter coach Roberto, for the remainder of the 2016 MLS season.

Mancini, 23, was most playing in the Hungarian first division with Szombathelyi Haladas before joining DC as a Discovery Signing.

The forward will be added to the club's roster pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 Visa.

"Andrea impressed us in pre-season with his technical proficiency and tactical understanding," said Dave Kasper, United's general manager and VP of soccer operations

"We look forward to seeing him develop with the rest of our group."

DC are second-bottom in the Eastern Conference after four games with two losses and two draws.