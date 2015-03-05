De Boer backs Van Gaal methods to come good

The way he thinks and the way he wants to train and play is not something you can demonstrate in [a few] months

Having spent more than £150 million on Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, Daley Blind, Marcos Rojo and Radamel Falcao, the Red Devils currently occupy a Champions League place, although how they’ve managed that is a mystery to some after several untidy displays this season.

Ashley Young’s late winner at Newcastle, after a terrible defensive mix-up, ensured United stayed in fourth spot, two points above arch rivals Liverpool.

De Boer, who won three Eredivisie titles, the UEFA Cup and UEFA Champions League with Van Gaal at Ajax, as well as a La Liga title at Barcelona in 1998/99, is confident his compatriot’s methods will eventually come good in Manchester.

I think he’ll be successful at Manchester United - he just needs some time

Speaking exclusively in the April 2015 issue of FourFourTwo, the 44-year-old said: “Van Gaal wasn’t a factor in my choice to join Barcelona, although my relationship with him was very good. It still is, actually.

“I think he’ll be successful at Manchester United - he just needs some time. The way he thinks and the way he wants to train and play is not something you can demonstrate in [a few] months.

“It will take some time and I hope he will be given that. You can already notice improvements within the team.”

