De Boer considering Tottenham approach

The former Netherlands international is held in high regards, having guided the Amsterdam club to a fourth straight Eredivisie title on Sunday.

Current Tottenham head coach Tim Sherwood in February expressed his disappointment with De Boer for claiming he had been contacted by the London club.

But that has not stopped the Ajax coach from again stating that he is a target for the White Hart Lane club, with Sherwood widely expected to be relieved of his duties at the end of the season.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal was tipped as a potential replacement for Sherwood, but he is now a strong favourite to take over as Manchester United manager.

And 43-year-old De Boer would welcome the opportunity to start a new era at Tottenham.

"Tottenham have made an approach," De Boer told Dutch broadcaster NOS. "After the last league game I'll think about it. I'll talk to them and listen what they have to say.

"I would like to add something to a club like Brendan Rodgers did at Liverpool.

"I see a opportunities at Tottenham. Just as Liverpool and Newcastle, they are sleeping giants."