De Boer fed up of sacking talk

Inter coach Frank de Boer is frustrated at ongoing speculation over his future following a disappointing start to the season.

Inter have dropped to 14th place in the Serie A table after collecting just one point from their last four games, but De Boer is refusing to throw in the towel as they prepare to take on Torino on Wednesday.

"I am growing tired of talking about this. The only thing that matters to me is the team. It is a difficult moment for me, for the team and for everyone, but we have to stay united to turn things around," De Boer said at a news conference.

"It is just a matter of time before things change. I know it is very difficult and I know you don't get a lot of time in football, but we are focused on the game against Torino.

"We have started a project and are moving in a certain direction. We knew it would not be easy. Inter have not won any titles for five years or so. And it is clear you need time. The club know that.

"We are going through a difficult time, but we are confident we will get through this. We knew it would not be easy when we started this.

"I believe in this team. We know we have to improve, but we are confident that we can turn things around.

"I do not want to think about leaving this club. I am only thinking about preparing the team in the best way possible for the game against Torino. I am always positive.

"I feel the faith of the club and that is very important. I am very happy with the club's support.

"We have played a lot of games like I want us to play. I saw the Inter I want to see against Juventus, versus Roma, but we have made some mistakes that we should avoid. "