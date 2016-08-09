De Boer reveals first Inter contact came after Tottenham thrashing

New Inter head coach Frank de Boer says he was approached by the club straight after their humbling 6-1 defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Friday.

De Boer was announced as Roberto Mancini's successor early on Tuesday, after signing a three-year contract at San Siro.

Mancini left his post on Monday amid widespread reports of a falling-out with the club's new owners, Suning Holdings Group, and the lack of activity in the transfer window so far.

But De Boer claims Inter only spoke to him about taking charge in the aftermath of their embarrassing thrashing in the friendly match with Spurs in Oslo.

"After the 6-1 loss against Tottenham on Friday, the club contacted me," he told De Telegraaf. "I've spoken with advisors of the Suning Group and it went very vast. But I said that the club needed to handle things with Roberto Mancini first, before I would talk about my contract.

"I was planning on taking a sabbatical, and learn at other big clubs about the coaching profession. But when Inter comes, you can't say no."

De Boer, who stepped down as Ajax boss at the end of last season, was linked with the manager's job at Everton prior to their appointment of Ronald Koeman.

The 46-year-old says there had been interest from a number of English clubs, another Italian side, Anderlecht and Olympiacos prior to Inter's approach.

"I was a bit surprised, because another club in the Serie A was interested but they chose an Italian coach, which you see a lot," he said. "I thought my future would be elsewhere.

"There was a lot of contact with English clubs and Anderlecht and Olympiacos were interested. But the moment Inter came to me, I knew I wanted to go there."