De Bruyne doesn't want to be City's star man

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is not interested in becoming the club's star man, with the Belgian happy for his football to do the talking.

City spent a club-record £54million to lure De Bruyne from Wolfsburg and the versatile playmaker has already scored twice in as many matches.



Many view De Bruyne as the player to take City to the next level both domestically and in Europe, but the level-headed Belgium international is unfazed by all the talk.

"I don't want to be the star, I just want to play good," said the 24-year-old, who was crowned the Bundesliga's Player of the Year last season.

"Obviously, there is a big price tag, but I had a four-year contract left and Wolfsburg didn't want to let me go. So it is totally different to when I had a one-year contract and they wanted me to leave.

"It is a lot of money, but I need to play football. It is a lot of money, but I am not the only one [at City].

"At Wolfsburg, I was the star, but at the end of the day I am not the guy who speaks a lot. I don't want to be a captain. I'm not loud in the dressing room or outside. That is not my style. I just do my stuff on the pitch and help the team.

"I have always been like this and I will try to stay the same. You get kids who look up to you as a role model, but I don't know why I should change.

"I am happy with the way my life is going, and I'm happy the way it has gone for 24 years, so I don't know why I should change. I like it quiet with my family.

"I have never been the guy who speaks and jokes the most. And I need to get to know everyone at City too."

De Bruyne and Co. will be back in action at Tottenham on Saturday.