De Bruyne pleased he chose City over PSG

Kevin De Bruyne has no regrets over his decision to join Manchester City instead of Paris Saint-Germain.

City face PSG at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday in their first Champions League quarter-final, with record signing De Bruyne back in action and back among the goals after two months on the sidelines with knee ligament damage.

The Belgium international's sublime form with Wolfsburg last season made him one of the most sought after players in Europe and he plumped for a move to City in August despite also being in contact with PSG.

De Bruyne's individual form has been superb under Manuel Pellegrini, with Saturday's comeback goal in the 4-0 win at AFC Bournemouth his 13th in 32 appearances to sit alongside 14 assists.

But City have slumped to fourth in the Premier League, out of the title race following a dip in form that coincided with De Bruyne's absence, while PSG already have a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title in the bag.

"There were contacts with PSG. We have talked a bit, but afterwards I decided to join Manchester City, as they were a better option," De Bruyne told the Mirror.

"I'm really happy that I've taken the right decision. My family are happy here, I'm happy. All goes well. It was a personal choice."

The onus will be on the likes of De Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and David Silva to inflict first-leg damage on their opponents in Paris, but the 24-year-old knows a collective effort to stem a virtuoso PSG attack led by Zlatan Ibrahimovic will also be required.

"As long as I can help the team, I'm happy," he said. "Everyone maybe has a different view because if you get a 0-0 it can also be good.

"But if Paris score then it's good for us to score."