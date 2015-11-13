De Bruyne relishing return of 'amazing' Silva

Kevin De Bruyne is relishing David Silva's return to the Manchester City side following the international break

Belgium attacking midfielder De Bruyne has started just two games with Silva since joining for a club-record fee from Wolfsburg in August due to the Spaniard's injuries.

City won both of those matches - against Newcastle United and Borussia Monchengladbach - scoring a total of eight goals, and City manager Manuel Pellegrini said last week he was hopeful of Silva making a comeback for the visit of Liverpool on November 21.

Sergio Aguero and Samir Nasri are also targeting returns ahead of that game following hamstring injuries.

Asked about Silva by City's official website, De Bruyne said: "On the ball he is amazing.

"He can do everything and dictate the tempo of a game from start to finish, so he's a great player to have when you want to control the game – I'd say that's one of his best traits.

"He has great vision, can find anyone with a pass and it is great to have him as a team-mate. Obviously we are all looking forward to his, Sergio and Samir's return as soon as possible."