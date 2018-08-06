De Bruyne, Sterling return to Manchester City training
Manchester City could have Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne available to face Arsenal after they returned to training.
Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling have returned to Manchester City training ahead of the Premier League season starting.
City get their title defence up and running against Arsenal on Sunday, Pep Guardiola's side having reached 100 points and 100 goals last term.
Belgium's De Bruyne and England forward Sterling were both given extended time off after helping their respective nations to reach the World Cup semi-finals.
But after the duo missed Sunday's 2-0 defeat of Chelsea in the Community Shield, they were back in action at City's training ground on Monday.
We've been missing you two... August 6, 2018
