De Gea denies alleged implication in sexual abuse case

Spain and Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has denied allegations that he has been implicated in a sexual abuse case, as reported in the Spanish media on Friday.

El Diario published alleged court documents on Friday, which suggested a protected witness in an ongoing case involving pornography businessman Ignacio Allende Fernandez testified that she was abused by Athletic Bilbao forward Iker Muniain in an encounter that it is claimed was arranged by De Gea.

However, the 25-year-old labelled the accusations false and insisted he would remain part of Spain's Euro 2016 plans after instructing his lawyers to handle the case.

"Firstly, I have to say I am the first surprised with this news," De Gea told a news conference. "I just want to deny everything, it is a big lie and falsehood. That's all.

"This is in my lawyer's hands. I am very, very calm. Everything is false and I don't have so much to say about this.

"I don't know where it is coming from. I am very calm, I know it is false."

When asked if he would remain at the tournament, De Gea replied: "Of course. It makes me even stronger to stay in the national team, having my team-mates' support too.

"I am looking forward to play this Euro and as I said before, everything which is on papers is totally false. It will be in my lawyer's hands."

Muniain also released a statement through his official Twitter account, in which he also denied the allegations.

He posted: "After the news reported today about myself, I would like to express:



"1) The facts related are absolutely false.

"2) I will hand this matter to my lawyers in the coming days.

"3) I hope every fan who supported me on the pitch trusts me in this moment."