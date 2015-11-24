De Gea expects Depay to hit top form

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is confident Memphis Depay will soon be back on top form after a number of difficult weeks.

The Netherlands international quickly became an important member of the first team at Old Trafford following his transfer from PSV in the off-season, but lost his starting berth after some underwhelming performances.

Depay returned to the starting XI in United's 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday, scoring once to earn the visitors the lead in the Premier League match at Vicarage Road.

And De Gea expects more of the same in the weeks to come, starting in the Champions League at home to his former team on Wednesday.

"He has had a tough few weeks and I'm sure he'll soon be back at the top of his game," De Gea told MUTV.

"He's going to bring a lot to the team and I'm sure he'll be really up for playing against his old club.

"We know it will be a difficult game but we need to get the victory and grab the three points."

United were beaten 2-1 in the reverse fixture in September, but have since gone on to climb to first place in Group B with seven points from four games, much to the delight of De Gea.

"We had quite a few chances and I don't think we deserved to lose the first game against PSV. We have the chance to play against them at home and if we can beat them, we are through to the next stage," the Spanish shot-stopper said.

"We know it will be a difficult game but we need to get the victory and grab the three points. We started off with a defeat in the first game, but since then we've steadily been picking up points. A win would put us through to the next stages, so now we're just a small step away from qualification."