De Gea is a genius - Herrera

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has voiced his admiration for David de Gea, describing his team-mate as a "genius".

De Gea appeared to be on his way out of Old Trafford during the last transfer window, with Real Madrid keen to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu and Louis van Gaal leaving him out of the United team at the start of the season.

That deal eventually fell through on deadline day, though, with the Spain goalkeeper subsequently signing a new contract with United.

De Gea is now firmly re-established as Van Gaal's number one, and his compatriot Herrera told Radio Catalunya: "He's a genius. Purely on talent, I've never seen someone like him and we are lucky to have him.

"The talent he has, very few have it in the world and David is one of them.

"It’s a blessing to have him close, and hopefully it will be for a long time."