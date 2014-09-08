De Gea: Hernandez will fire for Real Madrid

Hernandez signed a season-long loan deal from United and will add depth to a Real attack bursting at the seams with talent.

And although the Mexico international is likely to play a support role to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and James Rodriguez, United goalkeeper de Gea has backed him to shine.

"He is a great person – one of the best people I have met in football," De Gea is quoted as telling Marca.

"He will do very good things in Madrid.

"He doesn't play very often but he scores a lot of goals."

Hernandez joined United in 2010 from Guadalajara and quickly established himself as a fans' favourite.

He scored 19 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions in 2010-11 as the Old Trafford outfit won the Premier League and reached the UEFA Champions League final.

Hernandez weighed in with 10 goals in each of the 2011-12 and 2012-13 Premier League seasons but managed just four top-flight goals last term in a campaign that saw him make only six starts.