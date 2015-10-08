De Gea: Madrid saga has made me grow

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea feels he has matured and grown following his failed switch to Real Madrid.

De Gea was all set for a Madrid homecoming, with Keylor Navas to move in the opposite direction, but the transfer papers were not lodged on time as the Spanish window shut last month.

The Spain international has since signed a new four-year deal at United and reclaimed his position in the starting XI, appearing in seven consecutive fixtures in all competitions, having been cast aside by manager Louis van Gaal at the start of the season.

"I am a guy who likes to let the bad things and difficult times behind," De Gea was quoted as telling Canal Plus.

"I spent a lot of tough times and I know what it is. We must move forward, working equally and always strong.

"It's a learning process that gives football hard moments but that make you mature and grow. These are things that you learn in the world of football. You have to keep working and try to improve in every training session."

De Gea - on international duty as Spain prepare to host Luxembourg in Euro 2016 qualifying on Friday - added: "Everyone who works for Manchester respected me, I tried to help and I am very grateful to them."