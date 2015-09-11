De Gea thankful for United support

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is itching for a return to action after signing a new four-year contract at Old Trafford and has set his sights on maximum points against fierce rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

De Gea, United's Player of the Season for the last two campaigns, was on the verge of a switch to Real Madrid last week, only for the move to fall through in the final moments of the Spanish transfer window.

But the 24-year-old has thanked United's fans for their backing and is aiming to show his gratitude with a strong display against Liverpool in the Premier League should Louis van Gaal choose to start him.

"I feel really well, I would like to say thank you to the fans for their support. They are always behind the team, behind the club, and that’s amazing," De Gea, who has not been in United's squad for any of their six games so far in 2015/16, told MUTV.

"It was a different summer, it’s true. But I kept my focus, kept calm and kept doing my hard work. I want to say thank you to my team-mates as well.

"I've trained really hard and I played with my national team, of course, so I feel ready and 100 per cent fit.

"It's a perfect moment to come back at Old Trafford with the fans against Liverpool. It’s a special game for us, for the fans, for the world and, of course, we need to win. We need three points for the fans.

"We are Manchester United – we are going to try to win everything."