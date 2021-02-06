De Reuck motivated by the challenge of playing for Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns new arrival Rushine De Reuck says his move to the Brazilians was a step in a right direction and he is ready to compete for a place in the team.

The 24-year-old signed for the league leaders last week after developing into one of the league's top defenders during his three-and-a-half year spell at Maritzburg United, where he notably won the PSL Defender of the Season award for his performances last season.

Speaking to the club’s website, De Reuck admitted that he will need to better himself to break into the team at Chloorkop.

'It’s a step in the right direction for me, something I’ve always wanted, something I’ve worked hard towards. I’m excited to be part of this team. I know that I’ll get better and it gives me a lot of motivation to be here. I’m also a bit nervous but it’s normal when you are in a new environment,' he said.

'Sundowns have always had one of the best defences in the league since I’ve been playing in the DStv Premiership, so it’s no surprise that they are doing so well.

'It’s very hard to break them down and they concede very few goals, so they’ve been very impressive. I know it won’t be easy to break into the starting lineup because they’ve got really good players in my position, but it’s a challenge I need to better myself. I know that I can contribute a lot, but I need to show it first.

'Having Cape Town boys makes things a bit easier you know, going to help me settle in about faster,' he explained.

'I’ve also played with Lebo Maboe and Brian Onyango at Maritzburg United in the past, so that helps me as well. Very happy to be here and can’t wait to contribute to this amazing club.'