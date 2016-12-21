De Rossi cleared of muscle tear
Roma released a statement on Tuesday clearing Daniele De Rossi, 33, of a calf tear.
Daniele De Rossi has avoided a calf tear after tests cleared the Roma veteran of serious injury.
De Rossi was hurt in Roma's 1-0 loss to defending Serie A champions and league leaders Juventus last week, amid fears of an extended injury lay-off.
However, Roma released a statement on Tuesday clearing the 33-year-old of a muscle tear.
De Rossi's fitness will be further assessed on Wednesday.
Medical update Daniele De Rossi December 20, 2016
The Italy international has made 15 Serie A appearances this season as Roma sit second in the standings, seven points behind Juve.
