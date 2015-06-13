De Silvestri suffers knee ligament damage

Lorenzo De Silvestri is set to miss the early stages of Walter Zenga's Sampdoria reign after tearing both the anterior cruciate ligament and the meniscus in his right knee.

The full-back sustained the injuries during Italy's 1-1 draw against Croatia in Euro 2016 qualification on Friday during a challenge with Inter's Mateo Kovacic.

De Silvestri was withdrawn 27 minutes into the draw in Split and, following scans, will undergo an operation on Sunday.

While Sampdoria refused to speculate on when the full-back could return to action, it is likely he will miss the first few months of next season.

De Silvestri is co-owned by Sampdoria and Fiorentina, with recent reports having suggested the latter were keen to buy the player outright, with co-ownership practices soon to be outlawed in Italy.

With Zenga now in charge at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris and Fiorentina yet to appoint Vincenzo Montella's successor, De Silvestri's club future appears somewhat unclear.

"This is the last year in which co-ownership deals are allowed. I am owned 50-50 between Fiorentina and Samp, so they will have to resolve the situation. I can only wait and try not to think about it," the defender said last week.