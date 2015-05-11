De Vrij rules out Lazio exit

Stefan de Vrij has dealt a blow to Manchester United's hopes of signing him by ruling out a move away from Lazio.

The Netherlands international moved to the Italian capital in July 2014 despite interest from United after the World Cup.

His form for Lazio has supposedly again attracted the attention of his former international coach Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford, but De Vrij is fully focused on achieving success in Italy.

"I'm happy at Lazio and I'll still be here next year," he told Fox Sports.

"I hope to play in the Champions League with this shirt, but that doesn't determine my future. If we don't qualify, it wouldn't change anything - I want to stay here.

"Here in Rome, I've learned a lot and become a better defender. I'm really happy with the choice I made."