Deadline-day round-up: Ox joins Liverpool, Aurier to Tottenham & busy Leverkusen

The biggest deal of deadline day morning in the Premier League saw Liverpool complete the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal for a reported fee of £35million.

The 24-year-old has signed a long-term contract with Jurgen Klopp's side in a deal that could reach a value of £40m, having passed a medical and sealed his move while on international duty with England.

He had been tipped to join Chelsea after turning down a new contract offer from the Gunners worth a reported £180,000 per week, but he is believed to have rejected the champions' advances in favour of a move to Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp said: "I am really, really happy we have got Alex signed.

"Since the last game I have been waiting and hoping we could make this transfer - and when I got the news he was ours it was fantastic."



SPURS MAKE MOVE & ANOTHER COULD FOLLOW

Tottenham have also made a key addition, bringing in Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier for a reported £23m fee.

We are delighted to announce the signing of from Paris Saint-Germain. August 31, 2017

Aurier has been given a five-year contract after becoming Spurs' fourth signing of the transfer window, while Mauricio Pochettino wants to land Fernando Llorente from Swansea City before the day is done.



Llorente is reportedly undergoing a medical with Spurs, but Chelsea also remain in the race to sign him.



RESTOS IN, KAMPL OUT AT LEVERKUSEN

Bayer Leverkusen have had a busy start to deadline day, with teenage star Panagiotis Retsos signing from Olympiacos.

The deal for the 19-year-old, who has starred for Olympiacos since making his debut in August 2016, is reported to have cost Leverkusen between €17.5million and €22m, with conflicting claims over the exact figure.

However, they also sold Kevin Kampl to last season's runners-up RB Leipzig for around €20m.

Olympiacos, meanwhile, landed Bjorn Engels from Club Brugge as a replacement for Retsos.



FIORENTINA, RANGERS & LEEDS MAKE MOVES

Veteran French striker Cyril Thereau has left Udinese to join Serie A side Fiorentina.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have landed Cardiff City defender Declan John on a season-long loan deal.

Manchester United have loaned midfielder Matty Willock out to Eredivisie outfit Utrecht.

Good luck to - he's joined Eredivisie side on loan for the season. August 31, 2017

In the Championship, Leeds United have added Malmo forward Pawel Cibicki to their promotion-chasing squad

Birmingham City landed free agent Jason Lowe, QPR brought in Exeter City winger David Wheeler.



NANI AND DENAYER SET TO MOVE

Nani is on the brink of joining Lazio from Valencia, having arrived for a medical, while Manchester City's Jason Denayer is poised to sign for Galatasaray on loan having passed his physical tests.

Riyad Mahrez and Diafra Sakho are two players to watch. The Leicester City winger has left Algeria's training camp but the club are yet to receive a new offer for him, while the West Ham striker – who was called back to England after undergoing a medical at Rennes – has said he wants to leave despite the club insisting they will keep him.



NOT LEAVING

Ryan Shawcross, linked with Burnley earlier in the window, is a player who is not on the move, having signed a new four-year contract with Stoke City.

Shkodran Mustafi also seems set to stay put at Arsenal after his father and agent insisted "nothing will happen" on deadline day.