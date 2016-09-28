Degenek replaced by Giannou for Socceroos

Australia defender Milos Degenek has been ruled out of upcoming World Cup qualifiers, replaced in the Socceroos' squad by Apostolos Giannou.

Degenek, 22, suffered a knee injury while playing for 1860 Munich and will miss meetings with Saudi Arabia and Japan in October.

Guangzhou R&F striker Giannou comes into the squad to replace him.

"It is disappointing for Milos that he has picked up the knee injury as he made an impact on our team since coming into the squad in June," Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou said.

"Unfortunately he will miss the matches against Saudi Arabia and Japan but Apo comes into the squad and we know he will be ready to go if required.

"Apo responded well in the last week and found the back of the net for his club in China so he adds to the forward firepower we have."

Australia are top of Group B with two wins from as many matches ahead a trip to Jeddah for the October 6 clash with Saudi Arabia, and meeting with Japan in Melbourne five days later.