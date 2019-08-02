Milan make contact for Liverpool and Celtic defenders in hunt for centre-back

The Serie A side are set to complete the signing of Brazilian centre-back Leo Duarte from Flamengo but are on the hunt for further reinforcements.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that the Rossoneri could be willing to let Mateo Musacchio leave if an offer of around €18 million comes in.

They are therefore looking for another centre-back and met with Lovren’s team on Thursday.

But the Croatian, who has also been linked with Roma, would be a costly option as he earns more than €4 million per year at Anfield and is likely to command a transfer fee of €15-20 million.

Milan are therefore considering other options and apparently contacted Celtic to enquire about the availability of 21-year-old defender Kristoffer Ajer.

The San Siro outfit have focused on youth with their transfer dealings so far this summer and the Norwegian would fit their preferred profile of a young player with the potential for improvement.

