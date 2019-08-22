Bayer Leverkusen enter race to sign Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren

The Serie A side couldn’t agree terms to bring the Croatian to the Italian capital this summer but he could still be set for a Liverpool exit.

Sport BILD reports that Lovren is a candidate to join Leverkusen’s ranks before the end of the transfer window as the Bundesliga outfit look to strengthen their defence.

The 30-year-old’s experience is an attractive proposition and they believe a loan move could be sealed for an upfront fee of around €3 million.

Leverkusen are keen to bring in centre-back cover for Jonathan Tah and Sven Bender as they currently only have one natural alternative in their squad, Aleksandar Dragovic.

Lovren started nine matches in the Premier League for Liverpool last season.

