Roma and Dejan Lovren agree deal to join Roma – which means Toby Alderweireld is set for Tottenham stay

The Croatia international was linked with a move to the Italian capital after they failed to reach an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for Toby Alderweireld.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that while the Belgium international is Roma’s top target, his price tag of at least €25 million and wage demands of around €3.5 million per season for a three-year deal are considered steep.

The Giallorossi therefore switched their attention to Anfield and Lovren has agreed to the move after making just 18 appearances in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp last season.

A fee of around €12-13 million will be required to land the 30-year-old, in some part thanks to the good relationship between the two clubs that was developed during the deals that took Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker to Merseyside.

