Del Bosque: Spain favourites to win Euro 2016
Spain, European champions in 2008 and 2012, continued their preparations for this year's tournament with a rout of South Korea.
Spain coach Vicente del Bosque believes the two-time defending European champions are favourites to win the forthcoming Euro 2016.
Braces apiece from Alvaro Morata and Nolito guided Spain to a 6-1 thumping of South Korea in Wednesday's pre-Euro 2016 warm-up fixture.
And as Spain step up preparations for the tournament in France, Del Bosque claims the 2008 and 2012 champions are the team to beat in their quest for a three-peat.
"We're favourites [to win the European Championship] because we won the tournament four years ago," the former Real Madrid coach said.
"There are other competitors but it's our dream to be champions again."
Spain - in the midst of an 11-game unbeaten streak - have one friendly remaining, against Georgia on Tuesday, before facing the Czech Republic in their Euro 2016 Group D opener on June 13.
Matches against Turkey (June 17) and Croatia (June 21) will follow.
"We've improved recently, and I think we're in good shape. We are ready to start the European Championship," the 65-year-old added.
"We've had a very hard, very intense session [against South Korea], but we're preparing to arrive [in France] in the best condition."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.