Del Bosque: Spain favourites to win Euro 2016

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque believes the two-time defending European champions are favourites to win the forthcoming Euro 2016.

Braces apiece from Alvaro Morata and Nolito guided Spain to a 6-1 thumping of South Korea in Wednesday's pre-Euro 2016 warm-up fixture.

And as Spain step up preparations for the tournament in France, Del Bosque claims the 2008 and 2012 champions are the team to beat in their quest for a three-peat.

"We're favourites [to win the European Championship] because we won the tournament four years ago," the former Real Madrid coach said.

"There are other competitors but it's our dream to be champions again."

Spain - in the midst of an 11-game unbeaten streak - have one friendly remaining, against Georgia on Tuesday, before facing the Czech Republic in their Euro 2016 Group D opener on June 13.

Matches against Turkey (June 17) and Croatia (June 21) will follow.

"We've improved recently, and I think we're in good shape. We are ready to start the European Championship," the 65-year-old added.

"We've had a very hard, very intense session [against South Korea], but we're preparing to arrive [in France] in the best condition."