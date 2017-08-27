Dembele hails Barcelona as best in the world as €105m man arrives for medical

Ousmane Dembele has described Barcelona as the best club in the world after arriving in Catalonia to complete his move from Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old has agreed a five-year contract to become the most expensive signing in the club's history, with Barca to pay Dortmund an initial fee of €105million.

Dembele, signed as a direct replacement for Neymar following his €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain, will undergo a medical on Monday before his official presentation is held at Camp Nou.

The France international visited the club's offices after arriving in Spain on Sunday and admitted it was a dream come true to have secured his move.

"I am very happy to be here. It has always been my dream to be at Barca," he told club media. "And now I'm here I'm very happy to have achieved my dream.

"This is the best club in the world with the best players in the world. My aim is to do everything for the club, everything for the team, and to have an understanding with my team-mates."

Dembele was suspended by Dortmund after refusing to attend training during Barca's attempt to broker a deal.

Midfielder Nuri Sahin says the former Rennes forward knows his behaviour was wrong but has wished him luck for his time in LaLiga.

"Of course we talked about it, but I wish him all the best," said Sahin, who left Dortmund for Real Madrid in 2011 before returning three years later. "He knows for sure that he made a mistake [with the nature of his departure] and that it might have worked differently.

"I can understand him, that he wanted to change to Barcelona. I went to Madrid myself. He is a fantastic footballer and I wish him all the best. I'll be watching when he plays."