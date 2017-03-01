Dembele: I saw Klopp in Paris, but I’d already decided to join Dortmund

The Reds, along with Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Premier League champions Leicester, were all thought to be tracking the French forward last year after he had scored 12 goals in 26 Ligue 1 games for Rennes.

But the 19-year-old eventually signed a five-year deal with Dortmund, joining a host of the game’s leading youngsters at the Westfalenstadion including Raphael Guerreiro, Alexander Isak, Christian Pulisic, Julian Weigl and Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Speaking exclusively in the April 2017 issue of FourFourTwo magazine, Dembele says: “I saw Klopp in Paris but I told him I'd made up my mind to sign for BVB.”

Former Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri was also snubbed by the flying France international, who made his senior debut against Italy in Bari last September.

Although the Italian’s lack of French was reportedly one of the factors in Dembele’s decision-making, the youngster insists language was not an issue with the man who'd led Monaco to the Ligue 2 title in 2012/13 and second place in Ligue 1.

“No, Ranieri speaks French from when he coached Monaco,” Dembele clarifies. “I made the decision a long time ago, so going to Leicester was out of the question.”

