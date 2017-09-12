Dembele steps in for full Barcelona debut against Juventus

Ousmane Dembele will make his full debut for Barcelona in Tuesday's Champions League Group D match against Juventus at Camp Nou.

Dembele became Barcelona's record signing when he joined for an initial €105million from Borussia Dortmund last month and he came off the bench for a maiden outing against Espanyol in LaLiga on Saturday.

The France winger laid on Luis Suarez to complete a 5-0 rout of Barca's city rivals and he comes into Ernesto Valverde's side for Gerard Deulofeu in the only change from the weekend line-up.

Barcelona beat Juventus in the 2015 Champions League final but were dumped out of last season's competition at the quarter-final stage by Massimiliano Allegri's men.