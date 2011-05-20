Denilson reveals desire to leave Arsenal

Denilson has been regularly playing second fiddle to the likes of Alex Song and Abou Diaby this season, while Jack Wilshire’s rise to the first team has also hindered the Samba starlet's chances of a regular berth in Arsene Wenger’s side.

In fact, he has only started six times for the Gunners this term.

The 23-year-old enjoyed his best spell under Wenger’s guidance in 2008/09, where he started 36 times and notched three goals.

But the Brazilian is now determined to take matters into his own hands; by departing the Gunners, but he appreciates the decision is a massive gamble on the future of his career.

"I've been to see Arsene Wenger and told him how I felt and he agreed to let me go," he said in The Sun.

"I know some people will think I'm crazy. They are right. It is a great club, with a great organisation, a great manager and so many talented players. I need a fresh challenge and, although I'm taking a big gamble, I'm ready to take that risk."

Denilson exclaims that he has the desire to win trophies, and has been “upset” by Arsenal’s six-year baron spell.

"I am so upset. I am a winner and I came here to win trophies but I've been here for five years and won nothing.

"A footballer's career is over very quickly so it is time for me to move on. This has been the worst season of my life.

"I made up my mind eight months ago. But I haven't said anything because I did not want to disrupt the team during the season."

