Depay can be a Man Utd great, says De Boer

Frank de Boer has backed Memphis Depay to become a great player for Manchester United following his close-season move from PSV.

The Ajax manager was beaten to the title by PSV in 2014-15, with the attacker topping the Eredivisie scoring charts with 22 goals prior to his transfer.

De Boer has seen enough of the 21-year-old to predict he will be a success during his United career and is confident Louis van Gaal is the ideal man to move his game forward.

"I think Depay needs that kind of coach," he told Omnisport.

"He has a great mentality but still he is very young and has to know what he has to do to stay on that level or even get better - I think Van Gaal is the right person for that.

"I think he can be a great player for Manchester United because he has everything - he has speed, he has technique, he can score goals and physically he is very strong.

"He normally never gets injured and for his age he has played a lot of games for PSV."

De Boer does not think the Netherlands international will be affected by the pressure of playing for one of the world's biggest clubs.

He continued: "I think he can [handle the pressure].

"He showed that also last year for PSV - they had to be champions and he had a fantastic year."

Depay has played in 13 games for United in all competitions so far this season and scored four goals.