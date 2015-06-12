Depay completes United switch

Memphis Depay has completed his transfer from PSV to Manchester United for an undisclosed fee, signing a four-year deal at Old Trafford with the option for an extra year.

News of the switch was initially announced a month ago after United were "forced" in the words of manager Louis van Gaal to act swiftly to see off competition for the forward's signature from Paris Saint-Germain.

Van Gaal admitted he wanted to wait until the close-season to complete the transfer and, with the 2014-15 campaign now complete, the formalities have been sorted.

Depay netted 28 goals in all competitions last term as PSV won the Eredivisie title, finishing 17 points clear of Ajax.

The 21-year-old told United's official website: "This is a dream come true for me; to play for the biggest club in the world and also to have the chance to work with someone who I believe is the best manager in the world, Louis van Gaal.

"I have great belief in my ability and I work hard to strive to achieve my dreams.

"I have been at PSV Eindhoven since I was 12 years old and I would like to thank them for everything. It was a great moment when we won the league and I was so happy to be part of that.

"This is now a new chapter in my life and one that I am looking forward to."

Van Gaal, who worked with Depay during his time as Netherlands coach, said: "He is a young versatile player who has the ability to play in a number of different positions.

"It will take time for Memphis to get used to the rhythm of the Premier League but I have no doubt that he has the potential to become a great footballer for this club and he is at the right club to continue the good work he has done so far."